AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.07%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
EPCL 50.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
FCCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
FNEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.19%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.39%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PAEL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.58%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TPL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
TPLP 18.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.95%)
TREET 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.82%)
TRG 133.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-5.24%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -45.8 (-1.08%)
BR30 15,399 Decreased By -333.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 42,070 Decreased By -323.2 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,535 Decreased By -129.4 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Under-pressure Pakistan 17-0 at lunch after England’s mammoth 657

AFP Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 01:25pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan safely negotiated the early overs to reach 17 without loss at lunch Friday on the second day of the opening Test against England, after the visitors were all out for a mammoth 657 in Rawalpindi.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique were on 11 and six respectively as Pakistan need 458 to avoid the follow-on – a huge task despite the flat Rawalpindi Stadium pitch.

Earlier, resuming at 506-4, England added 151 runs in 125 minutes in the extended two-and-a-half-hour session, with Harry Brook taking his overnight score of 101 to 153 – one of four centurions in the innings.

Skipper Ben Stokes (41), debutant Liam Livingstone (nine) and Brook were all dismissed by pacer Naseem Shah, who finished with 3-140.

Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood conceded 235 for his four wickets – the most by a bowler on a Test debut.

Previously, Sri Lankan off-spinner Suraj Randiv conceded 222 against India in Colombo in 2010.

England’s total is their highest against Pakistan in all Tests, improving on their 589-9 at Manchester in 2016.

Record-breaking England put Pakistan to the sword in first Test

On Thursday England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match, bettering Australia’s 112-year-old record of 494-6 against South Africa in Sydney.

Zak Crawley (122), Ollie Pope (108) and Ben Duckett (107) were the other centurions in the innings.

The three-match Test series is England’s first in Pakistan for 17 years.

Also read

Naseem Shah Imam Ul Haq Ben Stokes Liam Livingstone Abdullah Shafique Harry Brook PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES Zahid Mahmood Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

Under-pressure Pakistan 17-0 at lunch after England’s mammoth 657

UN launches record $51.5bn funding appeal

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

US brands South Asian Al-Qaeda, TTP militants as global terrorists

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

PRL barred from shutting down this month

Oil prices mixed on easing COVID curbs in China, firm dollar

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Read more stories