Under-pressure Pakistan 17-0 at lunch after England’s mammoth 657

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan safely negotiated the early overs to reach 17 without loss at lunch Friday on the second day of the opening Test against England, after the visitors were all out for a mammoth 657 in Rawalpindi.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique were on 11 and six respectively as Pakistan need 458 to avoid the follow-on – a huge task despite the flat Rawalpindi Stadium pitch.

Earlier, resuming at 506-4, England added 151 runs in 125 minutes in the extended two-and-a-half-hour session, with Harry Brook taking his overnight score of 101 to 153 – one of four centurions in the innings.

Skipper Ben Stokes (41), debutant Liam Livingstone (nine) and Brook were all dismissed by pacer Naseem Shah, who finished with 3-140.

Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood conceded 235 for his four wickets – the most by a bowler on a Test debut.

Previously, Sri Lankan off-spinner Suraj Randiv conceded 222 against India in Colombo in 2010.

England’s total is their highest against Pakistan in all Tests, improving on their 589-9 at Manchester in 2016.

On Thursday England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match, bettering Australia’s 112-year-old record of 494-6 against South Africa in Sydney.

Zak Crawley (122), Ollie Pope (108) and Ben Duckett (107) were the other centurions in the innings.

The three-match Test series is England’s first in Pakistan for 17 years.

