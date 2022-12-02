Nov CPI inflation jumps 23.8pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 23.8 percent on a year-on-year basis in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 26.6 percent in the previous month and 11.5 percent in November 2021, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The CPI in the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year on average remained at 25.14 per cent compared to 9.32 per cent during the same period of the last fiscal year.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI increased to 0.8 per cent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.7 per cent in the previous month and an increase of three per cent in November 2021.

The CPI inflation urban, increased to 21.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 24.6 per cent in the previous month and 12 per cent in November 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.4 per cent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.5 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 2.9 per cent in November 2021.

CPI-based inflation jumps in October, clocks in at 26.6%

The CPI inflation rural, increased to 27.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 29.5 per cent in the previous month and 10.9 per cent in November 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 1.3 per cent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 5 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 3.1 per cent in November 2021.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 27.1 per cent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 24 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 18.1 per cent in November 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 6.1 per cent in November 2022 as compared to a decrease of 1.5 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 3.6 per cent in November 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased to 27.7 per cent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 32.6 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 27 per cent in November 2021. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.02 per cent in November 2022 as compared to a decrease of 0.5 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 3.8 per cent in the corresponding month, ie, November 2021.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 14.6 per cent on YoY basis in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 14.9 per cent in the previous month and 7.6 per cent in November 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 per cent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.3 per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.1 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. November 2021.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 18.5 per cent on a YoY basis in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 18.2 per cent in the previous month and 8.2 per cent in November 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.1 per cent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.5 per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.8 per cent in the corresponding month of the last year i.e. November 2021.

Measured by a 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased to 19.8 per cent on YoY basis in November 2022 as compared to 22 per cent in the previous month and 9.8 per cent in November 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.5 per cent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.9 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.7 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. November 2021.

Measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased to 25.4 per cent on YoY basis in November 2022 as compared to 26.7 per cent in the previous month and by 9.5 per cent in November 2021. On MoM basis, it increased to 1.8 per cent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 2.7 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 2.2 per cent in the corresponding month of the last year i.e. November 2021.

The National Consumer Price Index for November 2022 is increased to 0.76 per cent over October 2022 and increased to 23.84 per cent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. November 2021.

The MoM top few commodities which varied from the previous month and contributed to Urban CPI among food which increased include onions (34.42 per cent), tea (14.79 per cent), potatoes (14.57 per cent), dry fruits (12.79 per cent), fish (7.01 per cent), pan prepared (6.48 per cent), eggs (5.34 per cent), butter (4.96 per cent), sugar (3.67 per cent), milk powder (2.97 per cent), wheat products (2.15 per cent), bakery and confectionery (2.11 per cent), readymade food (1.4 per cent) and sweetmeat (1.36 per cent) and decreased in fresh vegetables (26.42 per cent), masoor (11.17 per cent), tomatoes (9.56 per cent), pulse gram (5.51 per cent), chicken (5.08 per cent), maash (4.26 per cent), besan (3.5 per cent), moong (3.05 per cent) and gram whole (2.01 per cent). Among non-food which increased include woolen readymade garments (12.71per cent), solid fuel (5.87per cent), household textiles (5.53per cent), personal effects n.e.c. (4.03per cent) and washing soap/ detergents/matchbox (3.63per cent), decreased: liquefied hydrocarbons (3.06per cent), transport services (1.54per cent), electricity charges (0.34per cent) and motor fuel (0.01per cent).

The YoY top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year i.e. October 2021 among food items which increased include onions (284.87per cent), gram whole (63.49per cent), tea (62.18per cent), pulse gram (56.19per cent), besan (56.1per cent), butter (53.05per cent), maash (47.76per cent), moong (46.29per cent), mustard oil (44.69per cent), wheat (43.4per cent), cooking oil (41.88per cent), dessert preparation (40.1per cent), rice (39.75per cent), masoor (38.73per cent) and decreased in sugar (9.9per cent), condiments and spices (9.78per cent) and gur (3.64per cent). Among non-food which increased include motor fuel (52.02per cent), stationery (44.57per cent), washing soap/detergents/matchbox (43.42per cent), transport services (33.43per cent), motor vehicle accessories (31.48per cent) and construction input items (30.02per cent), decreased: liquefied hydrocarbons (0.03per cent).

MoM top few commodities which varied from the previous month and contributed to rural CPI in food which increased in onions (29.22per cent), dry fruits (16.61per cent), tea (10.42per cent), potatoes (5.72per cent), condiments and spices (5.68per cent), milk products (5.04per cent), milk fresh (4.16per cent), sugar (3.75per cent), wheat products (3.57per cent), fish (3.52per cent), nimco (3.35per cent), butter (3.19per cent), milk powder (2.81per cent), eggs (2.8per cent), pan prepared (2.56per cent), sweetmeat (2.15per cent) and fresh fruits (2.14per cent) and decreased in fresh vegetables (26.88per cent), masoor (12.33per cent), tomatoes (9.57per cent), maash (4.75per cent), gram (3.16per cent), chicken (2.7per cent), gur (2.53per cent) and gram whole (2.33per cent). Among non-food which increased include woolen readymade garments (10.26per cent), solid fuel (7.61per cent), household textiles (7.36per cent), footwear (6.26per cent), stationery (6.02per cent), personal effects n.e.c.(5.1per cent), major tools and equipment (4.62per cent), recreation and culture (4.38per cent), woolen cloth (4.19per cent), hosiery (4.01per cent), drugs and medicines (3.82per cent), washing soaps, detergents and matchbox (3.79per cent) and decreased among liquefied hydrocarbons (2.25per cent), transport services (0.99per cent), electricity charges (0.34per cent) and motor fuels (0.03per cent).

