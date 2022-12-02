AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIMA expresses concern over alarming rise in HIV cases

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) on Thursday held a press conference on awareness of HIV termed “Alarming spread of HIV in Pakistan” and “Transgender Act”.

Dr Iftikhar Burney, Central General Secretary of PIMA, Dr Shabbir Ahmad, President PIMA Punjab, Dr Mumtaz Hussain, President PIMA Islamabad, and Dr Muhammad Iftikhar, President PIMA Rawalpindi, spoke on the occasion.

Dr Iftikhar said that World HIV/AIDS Day is observed every year on 1st December across the world including Pakistan. Currently, around 38 million people worldwide are living with HIV. According to the National AIDS Control Programme, the number of AIDS patients in Pakistan is 210,000, out of which 53,718 patients are registered under this programme.

The burden of HIV in Pakistan is increasing with each passing day in Pakistan. Only in Islamabad, 496 new HIV cases were reported in the first 10 months of the current year. About 45 percent of these cases belong to young men, who are considered to be homosexuals.

This is an alarming situation and the higher authorities need to take serious steps in this regard. We as healthcare professionals believe that homosexuality is becoming a major source of the spread of AIDS in Pakistan. Apart from homosexuality, some other factors also play a role in the spread of HIV/AIDS.

These include unsafe blood transfusions, reuse of used syringes and improper cleaning of instruments used in surgical and dental procedures.

Special attention and serious steps from the government are required in all these cases and practical measures should be taken to prevent homosexuality in particular.

All three major political parties have a role in implementing the Transgender Act, 2018 in Pakistan. We believe that this act was passed under the guise of protecting the rights of the intersex community. No one objects that the intersex community should get full rights, but this act includes an incorrect definition of transgender.

A Transgender is someone who is fully female or male but not satisfied with their identity and wants to change their gender. A woman wants to be a man and a man wants to be a woman. In this act, intersex has also been included in transgender.

It also includes men who have lost genital organ due to some accident, surgery or incident. Such people are medically and religiously male too, they cannot be included in transgender.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

HIV cases PIMA Dr Iftikhar Burney

Comments

1000 characters

PIMA expresses concern over alarming rise in HIV cases

Disasters cost $268bn in 2022: Swiss Re

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Flood relief activities: ‘Pakistan has received $738.53m foreign aid so far’

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

Global factory activity shrank last month

LPG price up by Rs11.7/kg for Dec

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

Read more stories