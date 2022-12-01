AGL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 223-224 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2022 11:21am
Pakistan’s rupee registered some appreciation against the US dollar, improving 0.13% in the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 11am, the rupee was being quoted at 223.67, an appreciation of Re0.28 during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar to close at 223.95.

In a key development, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said steps are being taken to stop the smuggling of US dollar to a “neighbouring” country, which will help the economy.

Dar added that the government is making efforts to stabilise the economy.

Globally, the dollar tumbled to a three-month low versus the yen on Thursday as traders focused on comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that interest rate hikes could be scaled back “as soon as December.”

Powell said on Wednesday that “slowing down at this point is a good way to balance the risks” but added that controlling inflation “will require holding policy at a restrictive level for some time”.

Markets are currently pricing in a 91% probability that the Fed increases rates by 50 basis points on December 14, and see a 9% chance of another 75-basis-point hike that day. The peak is seen below 5% around May.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen and euro, extended Wednesday’s more than 1% drop into Thursday, dipping a further 0.09% to 105.69.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, nosed ahead in early Asian trade on Thursday, lifted by signs of tighter supply and by optimism over a Chinese demand recovery.

This is an intra-day update

