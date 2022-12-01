CBOT soybeans biased to retrace to $14.47-1/2

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract is biased to break a support at $14.60 per bushel and retrace to $14.47-1/2, as it failed to break a resistance at $14.72-1/2 again.

The resistance is strengthened by a similar one of $14.69-3/4.

Even though the contract is riding on a wave c, which may eventually extend into $14.88-1/4 to $15.13-1/2 range, the bearish divergence on the hourly RSI simply does not support an immediate break above these resistances.

Most likely, the contract could retrace towards $14.47-1/2 to accumulate momentum before retesting these barriers.

A break will be confirmed when the contract stabilizes above $4.72-1/2. On the daily chart, the contract closed below $14.69-3/4 on Wednesday.

This resistance is likely to trigger a pullback towards a falling trendline, in consideration of the weakness on the hourly chart.

Soybeans at 3-week high, wheat steadies after 3-month low

The pullback may extend to $14.44-1/4, to be followed by a continuation of the uptrend.

The bullish outlook will be revised once the contract breaks the support at $14.44-1/4.