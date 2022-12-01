AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
AVN 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
GGL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
OGDC 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.39%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 142.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: National Power Parks Management Company (Pvt) Ltd (NPPMCL) has cautioned the Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB) that its 1230-MW RLNG-fired Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant will stop operation if State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) does not approve its four transactions to import equipment/ spares.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NPPMCL, Akram Kamal in a letter to Managing Director PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza shared the situation of RLNG power plants.

NPPMCL is owned by the Government of Pakistan and it owns and operates two power plants namely 1230-MW CCPP Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS), Jhang and 1223-MW CCPP Balloki, Kasur under the Power Policy 2015.

For smooth and continuous operation of power plants to ensure supply of electric power to the national grid, maintenance activities during scheduled and unscheduled outages are required to be performed in a timely manner for which availability of requisite spares/ parts and consumables is essential.

Import of spare parts, consumable items: NPPMCL seeks PPIB’s help for LCs opening

On May 20, 2022, SBP through its EPD Circular Letter No. 09 of 2022, instructed banks (i.e., authorized dealers) to seek prior permission from SBP’s Foreign Exchange Operations Department (FEOD) before initiating transactions for import of machinery and parts for 25 specific HS Codes under customs tariff, which also pertain to power generating machinery. Later, in continuation of the circular, SBP vide its EPD circular 1 of2022 of July 05, 2022 expanded the scope of restricted items by including all HS Codes falling under Chapter 84 and 85 of customs tariff.

NPPMCL, in its letter, further stated that O&M Contractor of 1230-MW CCPP Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS), Jhang namely M/s SEPCO-III Electric Power Construction Corporation, China (SEPCO-III) initiated four transactions for import of equipment/ spares/ consumables for which applications for seeking prior permission of SBP were submitted through their bank/ authorized dealer to be the SBP in line with the circular.

However, none of these applications has so far been approved by SBP. The delay in approval will impact the availability and operation of power plant. If SBP approval is not granted on most urgent basis, 1230-MW Haveli Bahadur Shah, Jhang will not be in a position to operate and remain available which will result in shortfall of generation for the national grid and wide-spread power outages.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP NPPMCL RLNG PPIB RLNG fired power plants import of spare parts Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant

Comments

1000 characters

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Rates of kerosene oil, light diesel dip

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Media campaigns: ECC approves Rs2bn TSG against Rs5bn demand

Four killed as suicide bomber attacks police guarding polio vaccination team

East Timor opens new port in largest ever foreign investment

Read more stories