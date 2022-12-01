New army chief calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Chief General Asim Munir after assuming the office held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister Office stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated General Munir on assuming the post of the Army Chief.

“The nation is happy that you have become the Army Chief, the relationship of trust and love between the people and the army will be stronger,” the prime minister added. He further stated that “the leadership of an able officer like you will be instrumental in furthering the professional development of the institution.” In the meeting, issues related to the army’s professionalism and national security were discussed.

Army Chief General Asim Munir thanked the prime minister. This was the first meeting of General Munir with the prime minister after assuming the post of the army chief.

