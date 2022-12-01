AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
Navy seizes huge cache of drugs worth Rs8.6bn

Press Release Published 01 Dec, 2022 07:38am
KARACHI: Two Pakistan Navy ships in collaboration with the PN’s air unit seized approximately 5,800 kg of drugs in the North Arabian Sea.

“Pakistan Navy continues to demonstrate our national resolve to deter, dissuade, discourage and thwart any illicit activities along the strategically important water ways in Arabian Sea,” a press release issued here on Wednesday said.

A successful counter-narcotics operation was conducted recently by two Pakistan Navy ships in Arabian Sea in which a large cache of drugs was apprehended.

While conducting Maritime Security Operations in North Arabian Sea, naval ships located and effectively intercepted two suspicious dhows. Upon scrutiny of these boats, a large quantity of drugs valued at approximately Rs8.6 billion in the international market was seized.

Both apprehended dhows have been handed over to law enforcement agencies for further legal proceedings as per the law of land.

