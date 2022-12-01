KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 30, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
150,103,923 96,475,438 5,867,176,607 3,754,977,929
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,272,623,887 (539,354,801) 733,269,086
Local Individuals 3,457,539,933 (3,440,165,839) 17,374,093
Local Corporates 2,064,924,975 (2,815,568,155) (750,643,179)
