AGL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
ANL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
AVN 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
EFERT 81.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
EPCL 50.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
FCCL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
FFL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
FLYNG 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
FNEL 4.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
MLCF 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
OGDC 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
PRL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.21%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
TPLP 19.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
TRG 142.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.29%)
UNITY 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.54%)
WAVES 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,771 Decreased By -70.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,340 Decreased By -33.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,628 Decreased By -37.1 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India dismissed for 219 in third ODI against New Zealand

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2022 11:11am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

CHRISTCHURCH: Recalled New Zealand pace bowler Adam Milne knocked over the top order as India were dismissed for 219 in the third and final one-day international in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Milne and allrounder Daryl Mitchell both took three wickets as the Black Caps employed a seam-based attack to good effect on a green Hagley Oval pitch, needing 47.3 to knock over the tourists.

Allrounder Washington Sundar rescued India with a half-century, reviving an innings which was teetering at 121-5 when he arrived at the crease in the 26th over.

While the tail struggled, Sundar’s composed 51 off 64 balls gave the tourists a chance of squaring the series, which New Zealand lead 1-0.

Milne played in the opening seven-wicket win in Auckland but made way for the second game in Hamilton on Sunday, which was washed out.

He celebrated his recall with a sharp opening spell in which he claimed openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan, rewarding captain Kane Williamson’s decision to bowl first.

New Zealand-India second ODI abandoned because of rain

Milne later returned to remove danger man Suryakumar Yadav cheaply and finish with 3-57.

Shreyas Iyer fell to another speedster, Lockie Ferguson, for 49 while Mitchell was a surprise performer with his innocuous medium pace, taking 3-25 off seven overs.

India fielded an unchanged team from the Hamilton fixture while New Zealand’s lone change was Milne replacing spinner Michael Bracewell.

New Zealand are seeking a 14th successive home ODI win to cement their status as the world’s top-ranked side in the 50-over format.

India New Zealand Shubman Gill Daryl Mitchell Shikhar Dhawan Adam Milne Washington Sundar Lockie Ferguson

Comments

1000 characters

India dismissed for 219 in third ODI against New Zealand

At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

November CPI likely to decline marginally

ECC approves Kissan Package: Power tariff for tubewells reduced to Rs13 per unit

Q4FY22 adjustment: KE tariff to go up by Rs1.55/unit

FTO says oil, gas sector ‘strictly’ governed by Ogra

Internet services now operating normally in Pakistan: PTA

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund

‘Released’ consignments: Customs Adjudication can’t recover short levy, tax: SHC

General election: ECC approves Rs15bn for ECP

Read more stories