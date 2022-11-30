Dissolution of assemblies: Govt forms bodies to deal with IK’s plan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted legal snd political committees to devise strategy for dealing with PTI’s move to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the senior party leaders Tuesday night and constituted two different committees — legal and political - for drafting recommendations with regard to the situation following PTI chairman Imran Khan’s purported plan to dissolve the two provincial assemblies.

After detailed discussions, the sources said that the Prime Minister also decided not to accept resignation of Azam Nazir Tarar who bas recently tendered his resignation as the law minister. They said that the primer has asked Tarar to resume his responsibilities as the law minister and also to head the legal committee.

In the meeting, it was decided to hold more deliberations on Imran Khan’s announcement to dissolve the assemblies and it was decided to fight PTI politically and legally in the Punjab and the KP assembly. The Prime Minister constituted legal and political committees to forestall the dissolution of the two assemblies.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah would be the convenor of the political committee while Azam Nazir Tarar would head the legal committee.

According to sources, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will be part of both the committees while the other members include Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Atta Tarar, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022