Shariat Court gives clean chit to PPWVA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court declared that the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act 2016 (PPWVA) is not against the injunctions of Islam, as laid down in Qu’ran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The FSC bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar and Justice Khadim Hussain M Sheikh, on Tuesday announced the reserved judgment.

The judgment recognised the importance of the said Act legislated by the province of Punjab and recommended that the other provinces should follow suit and soon.

It stated that in Islam generally violence is disliked and strictly controlled, and that Islam, in fact, has protected women specifically from violence of any sort. They further went on to quote various Ahadith of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) that in Islam, it is highly encouraged and praised to take care of and protect women from all kinds of violence.

The court further held that there is no force in the argument of the petitioners. No provision of the impugned Act is against the injunctions of Islam as laid down in the Holy Quran and Sunnah of the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW); therefore, dismissed the petitions.

The judgment said that the reports submitted by the respondents regarding the working and results of the Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) established under the impugned Act in Multan are quite encouraging and positive.

The court directed the Punjab provincial government to ensure the proper implementation of this law and to further roll out this law in each and every district of Punjab as its implementation should not remain limited to one district only, which in the present case is Multan and the compliance report of the implementation and roll-out of the Punjab Protection of Women against Violence Act, 2016 (Act XVI of 2016) in the entire province be submitted before the court.

