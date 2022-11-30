PTI starts consultative meetings

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab has started consultative meetings on the next general elections.

President PTI Punjab leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid held a consultative meeting on the preparations for elections, following resignations from the provincial assembly. She said the elections would be crucial for economic stability.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid also condemned strongly the arrest of Azam Swati and said she will soon organize a protest march against the arrest in front of the Supreme Court Registry.

While briefing the media, party leader Andleeb Abbas said important decisions have been taken during the consultative session, attended by the members of governing body of the PTI central Punjab.

The PTI was aiming at securing two-third majority in the upcoming elections, she added. According to her, crucial planning has been carried out in the consultative meeting and a comprehensive plan has been prepared for the candidates and election process.

