KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 128,503 tonnes of cargo comprising 116,190 tonnes of import cargo and 12,313 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 116,190 comprised of 17,106 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 895 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,199 tonnes of Chickpeas, 8,743 tonnes of DAP, 7,796 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 81,650 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 12,313 tonnes comprised of 11,993 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 320 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 3619 containers comprising of 1225 containers import and 2394 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 321 of 20’s and 360 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 92 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 134 of 20’s and 224 of 40’s loaded containers while 232 of 20’s and 790 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 04 ships namely Ever Uranus, MT Lahore, TSS Shams and Hansa Lanka have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 05 ships namely X-Press Nilwala, DM Jade, Keith, Pontresina and Ever Utile have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQAberths were engaged by six ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel ‘MSC Joanna’ left the port on Tuesday morning and one more ship, Lisa expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 102,927 tonnes comprising 72,613 tonnes imports cargo and 30,314 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 3,297 Containers (1869 TEUs Imports and 1,428 TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Santa Rosa and America are expected to take berths at Qasim International Container Terminal on today 29th November-2022.

