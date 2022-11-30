Famous industrialist S M Muneer laid to rest

KARACHI: Renowned industrialist and Chairman of Din Group of Companies S M Muneer laid to rest in Karachi on Tuesday. His Namaz-i-Janaza was offered at Al Hamra mosque and he was laid to rest at Phase-8 graveyard.

A large number of politicians, social figures including well-known industrialists, businessmen, journalists and family members attended the funeral prayers.

Belonging to Chinioti community, Muneer was born in 1945 and he got involved in leather business in 1964.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has announced 10-day mourning over the loss of its patron-in-chief S M Muneer. The association also announced that all business and official activities of the association had been suspended with immediate effect.

President KATI, Faraz-ur-Rehman, CEO KITE Limited Zubair Chhaya, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi, former chairman, executive committee, and the members have expressed their heartfelt sorrow over the demise of S M Muneer.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that with the passing of Muneer, a powerful and prominent voice raised in favor of businessmen has been silenced, and his departure is an irreparable loss to the business community of Pakistan.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that SM Muneer’s services to the business community will never be forgotten. President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman said that S M Muneer always raised his voice in favor of the industrialists from the platform of KATI and FPCCI and he will always be remembered as the fearless leader of the business community.

Zubair Chhaya, CEO of KITE Limited expressed his condolence and said that the death of Muneer is a great loss and a national tragedy for the businessmen, industrialists and the nation.

Former president of FPCCI Zubair Tufail said that S M Muneer was not only a business leader but also a social and humanitarian person whose death left thousands of people under his care orphaned.

Acting President of FPCCI, Suleman Chawla has expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of S M Muneer.

The leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), while expressing deep grief and sorrow on sad demise of S M Muneer, stated that Muneer will always be remembered not only by the business community of Karachi but the entire Pakistan for his valuable services to the country.

Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President Touseef Ahmed and Vice President Muhammad Haris stated that S M Muneer was a good human being who generously contributed to dedicatedly serve the humanity as he was an active philanthropist.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, who recently assumed charge of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) as its Chief Executive, said that S M Muneer visited TDAP office just two days back to congratulate him on taking over his new assignment at TDAP.

