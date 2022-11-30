AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
MWM extends full support to IK’s political strategy

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2022 07:47am
LAHORE: The Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslamin (MWM) has extended full support to the political strategy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The MWM delegation, led by Raja Nasir Abbas, called on the PTI chief on Tuesday. Both the sides discussed in detail national political situation and cooperation between them besides issues of mutual interest.

The MWM leadership congratulated Imran Khan for holding a successful rally in Rawalpindi. Speaking on the occasion, Raja Nasir Abbas said Pakistan was facing complex political and economic challenges and the narrative of Haqeeqi Azadi of Imran has been appreciated by all the segments of society to steer the country out of the crisis-like situation. He said the MWM will fully support Imran Khan’s stand of early and transparent elections to take the country out of the economic mess.

The chairman PTI appreciated the support extended by the MWM leadership to his cause and also lauded the role played by their workers in making the Rawalpindi rally a success.

He stressed the holding of early elections as the fast deteriorating economy was challenging the national unity and subsistence. The rule of law would be the ultimate solution to the prevailing problems of the country, he added.

The PTI chief urged all the segments of society to come forward and play their due role in putting Pakistan on the track of constitution and law. Meanwhile, Imran Khan expressed his sorrow and grief over the sudden death of industrialist SM Muneer. In his Twitter message, Chairman PTI Imran Khan said that he (S M Muneer) was part of the board of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust and one of the most generous donors. “My prayers and sympathies are with his family,” Imran Khan added.

