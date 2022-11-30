Resources in Pakistani seawaters: Experts underline significance of data collection thru digital technology

KARACHI: Experts on Tuesday underlined the importance of data collection through digital technology to managing and conserving fisheries resources in Pakistani seawaters.

Standard data about fish stocks, their abundance and diversity will help decision-making and implementation of the policies in the Arabian Sea in a batter way, they said.

Speaking at a training workshop titled “Using Fisheries Data Collection Mobile Application” held at a local hotel, they stressed on the collection of fisheries data with latest digital tools to develop evidence-based fisheries policies, plans, and strategies.

The government officials from the Sindh Marine and Coastal Fisheries Development Department and Marine Fisheries Department (MFD) attended the workshop.

“Pakistan is endowed with rich marine biodiversity,” Dr Ali Muhammad Mastoi, Director General Sindh Marine and Coastal Fisheries Development Department told the participants.

Data about fisheries resources is essential for the formulation of plans and strategies for the conservation and management of the fisheries, he added.

He advocated for involving the fisheries staff and fishermen communities in the data collection, hoping the move will help contribute to bridging the knowledge gaps and help improve understanding of edible abundance in Pakistani waters.

He lauded the efforts to integrate digital tools in data collection, emphasizing that this initiative’s replication in the coastal areas of Pakistan, particularly Karachi, Thatta and Badin districts, will render better results.

While Favad Soomro, Head of Engro Foundation, said: “At Engro, we work to solve the most pressing issues of Pakistan, and we believe that the information collected through this endeavour will be invaluable in understanding and conserving biodiversity within our coastal ecosystems.”

The foundation’s partnership with WWF-Pakistan is important besides the research, community involvement, and conservation efforts being carried out play a crucial role in converting fisheries to sustainable methods that are not in conflict with our rich biodiversity.

WWF-Pakistan, with the support of Engro Foundation, has created and piloted the first-ever Mobile Application for Fisheries Data Collection in Pakistan, which now needs to be mainstreamed at the policy level. Conservation Manager WWF-Pakistan Altaaf Sheikh said.

“For this purpose, we have arranged a training programme for fisheries staff and local fishers to brief them about the mobile application and its importance as a collaborative approach to the conservation of the fisheries resources in coastal areas of Sindh. This initiative aims to bring different stakeholders to one platform, build capacity on the latest data collection tools, and share experiences,” he added.

He also said that the data collected through mobile applications could be used for stock assessment, strategic planning, conservation, and harvesting of fisheries resources.

He emphasised that compliance of national and international fisheries regulations can only be improved through the authenticity and credibility of fisheries data that can be ensured through regular monitoring and assessment.

WWF-Pakistan, with the support of the Engro Foundation, has been implementing the Sustainable Fisheries Entrepreneurship Project in two coastal union councils of Karachi since 2016. Through this project, the organisation has built the capacity of fishers on sustainable fishing practices and the promotion of alternative livelihood options.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022