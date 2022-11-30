KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (November 29, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
200,855,870 123,844,332 6,554,847,268 4,138,378,009
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 920,976,014 (796,695,362) 124,280,652
Local Individuals 3,774,525,352 (3,787,367,810) (12,842,458)
Local Corporates 2,601,025,496 (2,712,463,690) (111,438,193)
