AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rebounds 1% as tepid dollar offsets rate-hike fears

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:17pm
Follow us

Gold prices climbed as much as 1% on Tuesday as a pullback in the dollar outweighed pressure from hawkish remarks by US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,753.91 per ounce, as of 1112 GMT, while US gold futures gained 0.9% to $1,754.90.

Gold prices posted their worst day in a month on Monday, shedding nearly 1%, following hawkish comments from Fed officials James Bullard and John Williams.

The dollar index fell 0.4% against its rivals on Tuesday, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

While the slightly weaker dollar is supporting gold at the moment, we still expect that further Fed rate hikes will weigh on gold prices over the coming weeks, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

The Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday is now of interest to traders seeking more clarity on the central bank’s policy stance.

“The market will closely focus on any indication of ending interest rate hike. If Powell would indicate we are close to it, gold would benefit, on the other hand, if he indicates further rate hikes are needed, my guess, that would weigh on gold,” Staunovo added.

Gold prices retreat on dollar’s advance

The ADP National Employment report and the US Labor Department’s non-farm payroll data due this week also remains on the radar.

Meanwhile, Chinese police were out in force in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests against COVID-19 curbs.

Protests in China, the biggest consumer of gold in the world, and the resulting heavy security presence will impact spending and industrial activity over the following month, which will weigh on all metals, said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide.

Spot silver rose 1.7% to $21.28, platinum gained 0.8% to $996.75, and palladium added 0.8% to $1,858.84.

Gold Spot gold gold spot rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rebounds 1% as tepid dollar offsets rate-hike fears

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa hands over baton of command to Gen Asim Munir

Rupee remains stable at 223.95 against US dollar

Hina Rabbani Khar meets interim Afghan government leadership on one-day Kabul trip

Oil jumps on hopes for easing of China’s COVID controls

KSE-100 stages turnaround, rises 0.72%

Islamabad court extends Azam Swati’s remand for 4 days

EPCL enters into interim agreement with SSGC for gas supply

Qatar agrees long-term gas supply deal with Germany: energy minister

S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets

PM Shehbaz congratulates General Asim Munir on assuming office of COAS

Read more stories