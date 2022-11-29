KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 28, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
307,165,928 203,062,493 8,011,484,756 5,046,818,951
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 737,940,437 (500,115,344) 237,825,093
Local Individuals 6,118,795,882 (5,700,132,059) 418,663,823
Local Corporates 2,819,315,466 (3,475,804,383) (656,488,916)
