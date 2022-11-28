AGL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.11%)
ANL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.94%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-3.27%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.49%)
EFERT 80.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.23%)
EPCL 51.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-4.24%)
FCCL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.49%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.31%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.82%)
FNEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3%)
GGGL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.51%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.89%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.93%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.77%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.5%)
PAEL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.21%)
PRL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.15%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.88%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.73%)
TREET 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.35%)
TRG 144.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.62%)
UNITY 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.32%)
WAVES 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.16%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium

AFP Published 28 Nov, 2022 03:27pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

BRUSSELS: Police used water cannon and teargas after coming under attack from football supporters who brought havoc to the centre of Brussels on Sunday following Morocco’s shock 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium in Qatar.

Dozens of fans smashed shop windows, threw fireworks and torched vehicles.

Even before the end of the match, “dozens of people, including some wearing hoodies, sought confrontation with the police, which compromised public safety,” Brussels police said in a statement.

A spokeswoman said some fans were armed with sticks and a journalist “was injured in the face by fireworks”.

Around a hundred police officers were mobilised while residents were warned to avoid certain areas of the city centre. Metro stations were closed and streets blocked to limit the spread of the violence.

Belgium slip to shock World Cup defeat by Morocco

“I condemn in the strongest terms the incidents of this afternoon.

The police have already firmly intervened. I therefore advise against fans coming to the city centre.

The police are doing all they can to maintain public order,“ tweeted the mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close.

“I have ordered the police to carry out arrests of the troublemakers.”

Qatar Belgium FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Morocco's Brussels police Philippe Close

Comments

1000 characters

World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium

Pakistan's delegation leaves for Russia to hold discussions on oil, gas

Agreements with IPPs: DFIs underscore need for amendments

Intra-day update: rupee drops marginally against US dollar

COAS Bajwa pays farewell visit to PM, President Alvi

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Iran says it has proof that Western states were involved in protests

Oil prices slide as China’s COVID protests spark demand worries

India’s economy likely slowed to annual 6.2% in July-Sept

Pakistan receives first batch of high-speed rail coaches from China

Read more stories