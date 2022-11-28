AGL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.45%)
ANL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
AVN 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.28%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.45%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.14%)
EPCL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.85%)
FCCL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.13%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.89%)
FNEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
GGGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.29%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.68%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 30.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.05%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.3%)
OGDC 73.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.76%)
PAEL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.41%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.89%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
TPLP 18.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.2%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.27%)
TRG 144.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.01%)
UNITY 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.56%)
WAVES 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,271 Decreased By -58.7 (-1.36%)
BR30 15,968 Decreased By -328.8 (-2.02%)
KSE100 42,457 Decreased By -446.9 (-1.04%)
KSE30 15,640 Decreased By -165.6 (-1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields seen marginally lower as oil prices fall

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2022 10:15am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: India’s government bond yields are expected to open marginally lower on Monday, tracking the continued drop in oil prices. The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to be in a 7.26%-7.32% band.

The yield ended a tad higher at 7.3012% on Friday.

After Friday’s gain, yield movements are likely to show a downward bias at opening due to oil prices, a trader at a primary dealership said. Domestic yields will track oil prices and US Treasury yields in the absence of major domestic cues today, they said.

Benchmark crude oil dropped by about 2% on Friday and logged a third consecutive weekly decline on worries about Chinese demand amid rising COVID cases and on caution ahead of an agreement on a Western price cap on Russian oil.

China, the world’s top oil importer, on Friday reported a new daily record for COVID-19 infections, as cities across the country continued to enforce mobility measures and other curbs to control outbreaks.

Oil prices fell early on Monday as protests in China over strict COVID-19 curbs fuelled concerns over the demand.

The movement in oil prices has a direct impact on local inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity.

The easing retail inflation has increased hopes that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may go slow on its pace of interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields closed slightly higher on Friday.

Indian bond yields are likely to move in a narrow range throughout the day in the absence of major triggers.

India bond yields lower as Fed minutes suggest slower rate hikes, sentiment positive

At the lower end, yields will find support at the 7.25% level and at the higher end, yields will be supported at 7.33% and then at 7.35%, a dealer at a private bank said.

Market participants will also exercise caution ahead of India’s July-September GDP data, due Wednesday.

India's government bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields seen marginally lower as oil prices fall

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Delegation to visit Russia for talks on oil, says Dar

PTI’s Swati arrested again

Rescuers search for missing after deadly landslide on Italian island

Tehran protests after US football body posts modified Iran flag

Resignations from assemblies: Zardari, Dar discuss scenarios in case PTI acts on its ‘threat’

FTO accuses tractor company of concealing sales transactions

Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

FIA stops Dawar from travelling to Tajikistan

ICCI concerned at 100bps hike in key policy rate

Read more stories