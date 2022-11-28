AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
FIA stops Dawar from travelling to Tajikistan

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Democratic Movement (NDM) chief MNA Mohsin Dawar was stopped at Islamabad International Airport on Sunday while leaving for Tajikistan to attend the Herat Security Dialogue.

The lawmaker was stopped by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) before international departure.

In a series of tweets, Dawar said: “I was stopped at Islamabad airport by FIA & prevented from travelling to Tajikistan to attend Herat Security Dialogue. This is outrageous as cabinet had removed my name from ECL for 2 months. “

“Stopping an elected representative of thousands of Pashtuns, from travelling to become part of a regional dialogue is a testimony to the fact that in the coming years Pashtuns will continue to become victims of military establishment policies protecting their corporate interests,” he added.

“I feel that they (FIA) had been informed (about my departure) in advance,” he said.

FIA again arrests Senator Azam Swati over controversial tweets

Dawar said that he was informed that his name was still in the no-fly list when advanced to the counter. He said that he told the officials that his name was removed from the ECL but they said that ‘they have been told not to let him leave the country.’

Dawar along with MNA Ali Wazir, PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen and some other party leaders, are facing charges of rioting, provocative speech and other in four identical cases registered at Sohrab Goth, Shah Latif Town and Boat Basin police stations in Karachi.

