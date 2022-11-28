LEAs lauded for ensuring law and order during political party’s gathering

AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan lauded the role of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order during the long march of a political party.

He also appreciated Islamabad Capital police for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and keeping people updated on traffic situations and alternative routes in the federal capital.

In a news statement the IGP said there was a fear of emergence of a law and order situation in the city in general and around the federal capital in particular but all the officials performed duties with vigilantly and no untoward situation happened.

He said he himself along with senior officials of Capital police and Islamabad civil administration remained present on the roads.

City Police Officer (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha led the force from front to boost their morale and briefed them on security measures. Additional force was deployed at entry and exit points in the federal capital.

The policemen ensured foolproof security at Red Zone and other important buildings situated on Constitution Avenue.

The personnel of Falcons and Eagle Squad were deputed including lady police and other officials.

The capital police made effective coordination with civil administration and other law enforcement agencies including Rangers, Frontier Constabulary. No unauthorized person or vehicle was allowed to enter the Red Zone.

The Police Emergency Response Unit remained on patrol, said IGP, adding that Islamabad Safe City Authority cameras were also monitored for surveillance of the routes and locations deemed sensitive with respect to political rallies.

After dispersal of the rally participants, all the barriers were removed and roads of the federal capital opened for all kinds of traffic.

He said Islamabad police were always ready to protect life and property of citizens. “No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands,” the Capital Police Chief observed.

