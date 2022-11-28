AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sixth convocation of Gandhara University held

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: The 6th Convocation of Gandhara University was held here at a local hotel in which Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan was the chief guest.

Chancellor of the university, Roeeda Kabir opens the convocation. Prof Ahmad Hussain Mishwani took the oath from the graduates, taking the pledge to serve humanity with honour and dignity and to remain honest in their profession.

A total of 231 graduates of MBBS and BDS and postgraduates were conferred the degrees. Dr Abdul Wajid Khan, Dr Hafsa Malik, Dr Hafsa Malik, Dr Reda Raza Khan and Dr Amna Khan were declared the best graduates of MBBS and BDS, while Dr Zeb Babar Ali, Dr Abdal Hidayat and Dr Shah Gullan topped their final examinations. Dr Musab Umair, Dr Umar Haider, Dr Tooba Syed, Dr Junaid Hamza, Dr Nayab Khalid Qazi were awarded medals for distinctions in various subjects.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Ejaz Hassan Khan presented a report of Gandhara University, stressing upon the progress in academics and research. Chancellor Roeeda Kabir in her address advised the graduates to excel in their profession to serve the nation.

The Chief Guest, Justice Qaisar Rasheed Khan in his speech said that as part of the nation we must light a candle for others to follow their path. He advised young graduates to be sincere with their profession.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Peshawar High Court Gandhara University Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan Gandhara University convocation

Comments

1000 characters

Sixth convocation of Gandhara University held

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Delegation to visit Russia for talks on oil, says Dar

PTI’s Swati arrested again

Rescuers search for missing after deadly landslide on Italian island

Tehran protests after US football body posts modified Iran flag

Resignations from assemblies: Zardari, Dar discuss scenarios in case PTI acts on its ‘threat’

FTO accuses tractor company of concealing sales transactions

Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

FIA stops Dawar from travelling to Tajikistan

ICCI concerned at 100bps hike in key policy rate

Read more stories