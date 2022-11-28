Sixth convocation of Gandhara University held

PESHAWAR: The 6th Convocation of Gandhara University was held here at a local hotel in which Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan was the chief guest.

Chancellor of the university, Roeeda Kabir opens the convocation. Prof Ahmad Hussain Mishwani took the oath from the graduates, taking the pledge to serve humanity with honour and dignity and to remain honest in their profession.

A total of 231 graduates of MBBS and BDS and postgraduates were conferred the degrees. Dr Abdul Wajid Khan, Dr Hafsa Malik, Dr Hafsa Malik, Dr Reda Raza Khan and Dr Amna Khan were declared the best graduates of MBBS and BDS, while Dr Zeb Babar Ali, Dr Abdal Hidayat and Dr Shah Gullan topped their final examinations. Dr Musab Umair, Dr Umar Haider, Dr Tooba Syed, Dr Junaid Hamza, Dr Nayab Khalid Qazi were awarded medals for distinctions in various subjects.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Ejaz Hassan Khan presented a report of Gandhara University, stressing upon the progress in academics and research. Chancellor Roeeda Kabir in her address advised the graduates to excel in their profession to serve the nation.

The Chief Guest, Justice Qaisar Rasheed Khan in his speech said that as part of the nation we must light a candle for others to follow their path. He advised young graduates to be sincere with their profession.

