Elahi says he will quit assembly as soon as IK asks him to

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has claimed that whenever Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan would ask him to resign from assemblies, delay of not a single minute will occur.

In a video message released on Sunday, the chief minister said: “We are highly respectable and courteous people, and whosoever we support then, we do not desert him. Punjab government is the trust of Imran Khan.” He said whenever they would tender their resignations from assemblies then the 27-kilometer long government of Shahbaz Sharif will not be able to last for 27 hours.

“The political strategy of Imran Khan has entered into a decisive round in the Rawalpindi rally. The sea of people thronging the Rawalpindi rally speaks volumes about Imran Khan’s immense popularity,” he said, adding that the ‘fake’ alliance of the PDM will turn into disunity soon after the resignations coming from the provincial assemblies.

He said the PML-N leaders will come to know of their real worth in next elections, which will be remembered even by their progenies. He asserted that the rule of law will prevail in this country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022