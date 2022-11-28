AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Austrian delegation visits NESPAK offices

Press Release Published 28 Nov, 2022 06:56am
Follow us

LAHORE: A delegation comprising personnel of Austria-based companies led by Johannies Brunner, Commercial Counsellor of Advantage Austria visited NESPAK House, Lahore and held a meeting with Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director and senior NESPAK officials.

Other Austrian delegates included Mag. Dr. Michael Premstaller from Premstaller Geotechnik, Florian Krail, Key Account Manager for large scale projects of Doka and Usman Mohiuddin, Consultant from Advantage Austria.

Premstaller and Doca deal in building related large-scale projects while Advantage Austria is the trade promotion organisation of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.

At the meeting, Dr Tahir Masood briefed them about NESPAK, its services and operations in Pakistan and overseas. Joint collaboration between NESPAK and Austrian concerns on future business opportunities in Pakistan and overseas also came under discussion.

MD NESPAK told the visitors that NESPAK is busy increasing its outreach to the European market as well as various other countries in Africa and the Middle East. He stated that NESPAK can act as a Resource Centre for Australian companies in Pakistan and elsewhere. On this occasion, a documentary highlighting NESPAK expertise in various sectors was played and a fruitful discussion was held between NESPAK professionals and Austrian delegates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NESPAK Dr Tahir Masood Johannies Brunner Austrian delegation

Comments

1000 characters

Austrian delegation visits NESPAK offices

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Delegation to visit Russia for talks on oil, says Dar

PTI’s Swati arrested again

Rescuers search for missing after deadly landslide on Italian island

Tehran protests after US football body posts modified Iran flag

Resignations from assemblies: Zardari, Dar discuss scenarios in case PTI acts on its ‘threat’

FTO accuses tractor company of concealing sales transactions

Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

FIA stops Dawar from travelling to Tajikistan

ICCI concerned at 100bps hike in key policy rate

Read more stories