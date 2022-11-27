Dr Yasmin leads PTI convoy from Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid led the PTI’s ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ March from Ravi Toll Plaza here on Saturday.

A large number of PTI leaders, supporters and workers were present in the convoy; charged-up supporters with PTI flags and placards raised slogans of ‘PTI Chairman Imran Khan Zindabad’.

While addressing the convoy, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that there is a large number of workers at Ravi Toll Plaza; “on the call of Khan, convoys from all over Pakistan will reach Rawalpindi today”. She further said that the former prime minister will tell the next action plan in Rawalpindi and we are ready to accept any decision of our leader. “If he announces sit-in then we will sit there,” she added.

She claimed that Khan’s life was in danger only from Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, but they were not afraid of Rana’s threats. “Imran Khan was not a name of a person but a name of a movement. He wants a system of justice and fairness in the country,” she added.

Moreover, while talking to the media before their departure for Rawalpindi, Punjab Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the conspiracies to topple the Punjab government and minus Imran Khan Formula will never succeed. He averred that the PTI Chairman has given awareness to the nation and that is why people were not willing to accept the ‘thieves and dacoits’ (referring to the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement) imposed on the country. “No institution of the world was willing to repose their trust in the corrupt gang sitting in the federation, as everyone knows they were known money launderers.

The country is drifting towards default and a futile effort was being made to sustain the economy through artificial support,” he added.

To a question, Iqbal reiterated that their politics do not stand for inflicting torture and creating mayhem, but for peace and bringing progress and prosperity to the country. He underscored that providing foolproof security to the public rally is the responsibility of the federal government and agencies. He maintained that the Federal Interior Minister instead of gossiping should nab the terrorists.

Iqbal said that economic stability in the country was not possible without political stability. Hence, he demanded immediate announcement for fresh elections in the country and whosoever has entrusted the right to rule by the people should govern.

