OGRA holds webinar on sustainable uplift

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) conducted a webinar on “Prosperous Pakistan and Sustainable Development - The Way Forward”.

It was aimed to provide a distinctive opportunity for leaders across industries with instrumental insights to leadership, vision, strategy and changing corporate social responsibility needs.

The forum deliberated on the present and future challenges in the fast-changing business environment and fulfilling the expectations of various stakeholders. Especially, the concerns from and for customers, workforce, stakeholders, communities, and governments, as well as our resources, climate and a demand for transparent and socially-responsible practices and initiatives within organizations came under discussion.

The webinar was hosted by the OGRA. Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan and speakers from the industry and the public sector attended the event.

The OGRA chairman, while concluding the webinar informed the participants that this CSR webinar is all about building new partnerships and relationships with valued stakeholders for better human resources, environmental cleanliness, sustainability, academicians and basic economic and infrastructure development in the local areas.

Earlier, Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi elaborated the CSR system and its practices in Pakistan.

In addition to this, senior management of Sui companies, Shell Pakistan, PSO, Mari Petroleum, Total Parco, Attock Refinery, PPL and Indus Foundation participated and talked about their CSR practices which were linked to environmental, health, social and basic economic and infrastructure practices to influence the sustainability of business and society as an integrated system.

