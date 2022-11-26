OGDCL launches program for village children

ISLAMABAD: As a responsible corporate, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) under its CSR Program on Friday launched “Mashal-e-Elm Program” for out-of-school children of village Chappri in district Attock.

The duration of the program will be four years including a six-month Skill Development Program for the students of the community.

In this regard, a MoU was signed between Vision-21 Global and the OGDCL to launch the education program at the cost of PKR 29.816 million.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the OGDCL House, Islamabad.

ED (Services) OGDCL Zia Salahuddin, Manager EC&N (CSR) besides other senior officials of both companies were present.

Under the initiative, quality education will be provided to the children of village Chappri through speed literacy program for primary, middle and matriculation level.

