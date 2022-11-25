SC revokes lifetime disqualification of ex-PTI MNA Faisal Vawda

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) revoked on Friday the lifetime ban on former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda after he tendered an unconditional apology before the court, Aaj News reported.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, took up Vawda's appeal against verdicts of the Islamabad High Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), disqualifying him for life under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

In February, the ECP bench had disqualfied Vawda for allegedly concealing information about his dual nationality and asked him to return the salary and other benefits he had received as an MNA within two months.

The commission had also withdrawn the notification declaring Vawda's victory on a Senate seat in polls held in 2021.

Appearing before the court on Friday, Vawda apologised unconditionally and said he would accept any punishment that is awarded to him.

On Thursday, the bench had said that if Vawda admits and regrets that he misstated before the High Court about his dual nationality and that before the Supreme Court he used his cancelled passport to show that he had renounced his US nationality, then it will leave it to the electorate to decide his fate.

The CJP said, “We have enough material about misstatement,” adding “this is a factually clear case that the petitioner made efforts to mislead the court.”

Last month, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had terminated Vawda's party membership after the latter held a press conference which went "against party views".