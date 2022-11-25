AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
SC revokes lifetime disqualification of ex-PTI MNA Faisal Vawda

  • Vawda says he will accept any punishment that is awarded to him
BR Web Desk Published November 25, 2022 Updated November 25, 2022 12:24pm
The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) revoked on Friday the lifetime ban on former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda after he tendered an unconditional apology before the court, Aaj News reported.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, took up Vawda's appeal against verdicts of the Islamabad High Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), disqualifying him for life under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

In February, the ECP bench had disqualfied Vawda for allegedly concealing information about his dual nationality and asked him to return the salary and other benefits he had received as an MNA within two months.

ECP disqualifies PTI's Faisal Vawda in dual nationality case

The commission had also withdrawn the notification declaring Vawda's victory on a Senate seat in polls held in 2021.

Appearing before the court on Friday, Vawda apologised unconditionally and said he would accept any punishment that is awarded to him.

SC summons Vawda in disqualification case today

On Thursday, the bench had said that if Vawda admits and regrets that he misstated before the High Court about his dual nationality and that before the Supreme Court he used his cancelled passport to show that he had renounced his US nationality, then it will leave it to the electorate to decide his fate.

The CJP said, “We have enough material about misstatement,” adding “this is a factually clear case that the petitioner made efforts to mislead the court.”

Last month, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had terminated Vawda's party membership after the latter held a press conference which went "against party views".

Hussain Nov 25, 2022 12:35pm
SC hai ya koi political camp ... Overturning means the previous decision was incorrect. So a judge passed an incorrect decision? No accountability...?
