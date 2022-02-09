ECP disqualifies PTI's Faisal Vawda in dual nationality case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda, Aaj News reported.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja comprising Nisar Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi had reserved the verdict last year in December on applications seeking disqualification of Vawda for allegedly concealing the information about his dual nationality.

Faisal Vawda case: ECP to announce its verdict today

The petitions argued that Vawda was a dual national at the time of filing his nomination papers to contest the 2018 general election.

The petition added that the PTI leader had submitted his nomination papers to the ECP on June 11, 2018 and had allegedly applied for renunciation of his US nationality after that.

The petition also argued that Vawda had made a false statement on oath in the affidavit given to the ECP and hence should be disqualified under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the ECP bench directed Vawda to return the salary and other benefits he had received as an MNA within two months.