Nov 25, 2022
Employers’ Federation of Pakistan: Message from Zaki Ahmed Khan, Vice President & Focal Person EFP

Published 25 Nov, 2022 05:50am
TEXT: As the apex body of employers, EFP’s mandate is to protect and project the interest of employers and the business community. It is equally important for EFP to provide a forum of recognition for companies that promote good practices in general management, employee engagement, and social compliance.

For the last eight years, EFP has been organizing annual events showcasing good business practices, and to encourage the enterprises, EFP recognized and celebrated their accomplishments at the Employer of the Year Award Contest for the 9th consecutive year.

I am happy to report that this contest is generating a lot of interest and the number of participating companies is gradually increasing every year.

This prestige award is given to the best practicing companies for their good work and special initiatives in several areas of Corporate and General Management, including, Women Empowerment, Skill Development, Sustainable Development Goals, and Responsible Business Conduct. The selection of the winning companies is made through very stringent and competitive processes where the companies are evaluated on a self-declaration response to the standardized questionnaire. These responses are then assessed and verified by the Committee of five professional experts.

The Committee independently selected the winning companies in multinational, large and medium national, and SMEs on pure merit and is also available to respond to the queries of any contestants. The Awards also included the CEO of the Year Award which was given to the CEOs of the companies that have secured the highest score in all the categories. The CEO of the Year Award was given to Mr. Faheem Haider, Managing Director of Mari Petroleum Company Limited, and Mr. Shahid Mehmood Khan, Managing Director, Pak-Arab Refinery Limited.

These participating companies act as role models for other companies, thereby lifting the bar of overall performance in the larger interest of the companies.

