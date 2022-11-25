KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (November 24, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
193,451,814 117,792,714 6,765,444,909 3,995,793,904
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 650,203,680 (683,433,463) (33,229,783)
Local Individuals 8,456,502,149 (8,174,334,275) 282,167,873
Local Corporates 4,257,477,970 (4,506,416,061) (248,938,090)
