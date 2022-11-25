KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Siemens (Pakistan) 30.09.2022 460% 1,680.849 203.81 12.01.2023 05.01.2023 to Engineering Co. Ltd. Year End 11.00.A.M 12.01.2023 AGM Khalid Siraj Textile 30.06.2022 Nil 0.408 0.04 23.12.2022 16.12.2022 to Mills Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 23.12.2022 AGM ==========================================================================================================

