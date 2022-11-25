Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Siemens (Pakistan) 30.09.2022 460% 1,680.849 203.81 12.01.2023 05.01.2023 to
Engineering
Co. Ltd. Year End 11.00.A.M 12.01.2023
AGM
Khalid Siraj
Textile 30.06.2022 Nil 0.408 0.04 23.12.2022 16.12.2022 to
Mills Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 23.12.2022
AGM
==========================================================================================================
