AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
ANL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
AVN 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.44%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
EFERT 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 54.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.41%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
FNEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
GGGL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
GGL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
MLCF 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
OGDC 73.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
PRL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.71%)
TREET 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
TRG 148.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.16%)
UNITY 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
WAVES 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.52%)
BR100 4,345 Increased By 18.3 (0.42%)
BR30 16,332 Increased By 82.6 (0.51%)
KSE100 43,009 Increased By 128.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,865 Increased By 55.1 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may retest support at $75.47

Reuters Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 12:02pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $75.47 per barrel, driven by a wave e. This is the fifth wave of a five-wave cycle from the Nov. 7 high of $93.74.

It is expected to travel far below $75.47.

A falling trendline points at a target of $69.89, which looks a bit unrealistic.

The nearest target is either $75.47 or $74.15. The pattern between Oct. 10 and Nov. 17 has been confirmed as a double-top, suggesting a target around $70.

The bounce triggered by the support at $75.47 has proved to be a pullback towards the neckline of the pattern.

Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks

Resistance is at $78.93, a break above which may lead to a gain into $79.74-$81.06 range.

On the daily chart, the support at $77.24 looks vulnerable under the intense attack of bears.

It won't be long before this barrier is overcome.

A close of the price below $77.24 could be the very early signal of a valid break.

A target zone of $62.89-$71.76 will be established then.

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may retest support at $75.47

COAS terms East Pakistan secession ‘political failure’

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Flood recovery plan critical to supporting discussions: IMF

ISPR terms Indian officer's remarks on AJK 'delusional'

India’s cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices

Payment for imported coal: HSR approaches PD for early forex approval

OMCs’ HSD premium: ECC directs PD to develop certification mechanism

FBR concedes collecting significant amount of revenue thru power bills

Oil drops as Russian price cap proposal eases concerns about tight supply

Rs965bn revenue collection target set for Dec

Read more stories