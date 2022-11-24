AGL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 79.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 80.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
MLCF 27.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
OGDC 73.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
PIBTL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
TREET 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
TRG 147.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.58%)
UNITY 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
WAVES 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,331 Increased By 3.9 (0.09%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 9.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 42,888 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,812 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
Indian shares open higher as Fed hints at slower rate hikes

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2022 09:39am
BENGALURU: Indian stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking strength in global equities, after minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting hinted at a possible moderation in the pace of interest rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex opened up 0.23% to 61,644.21, while the NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 0.22% to 18,307.25.

Nifty public sector bank index was the top sectoral gainer, and looked on course to extended their rally for eighth straight.

All the 12 constituents of the gauge logged gains in opening trade.

A “substantial majority” of Fed policymakers agreed it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of rate hikes, the minutes showed.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.89%. On Wall Street, all three major indexes closed higher overnight, while the US dollar weakened and treasury yields retreated.

India shares edge higher as bank stocks rally; Fed minutes in focus

US markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net of 7.90 billion Indian rupees ($96.80 million) worth of equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought 4.14 billion Indian rupees $50.73 million) worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

