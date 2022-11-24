JUI to launch anti-PTI drive today

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has announced that it will hold rallies against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government from today.

The JUI on Wednesday announced the schedule of its rallies. According to the schedule, JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will kick off his party’s drive under the banner of Istehkam-e-Pakistan from northern areas on Nov 24.

The JUI will run an awareness campaign against the bad governance of KP government by holding big demonstrations and taking out rallies. The first rally under the banner of Istehkam-e-Pakistan will be taken out from Lower Dir on Nov 24.

Then Maulana Fazl would hold a power show in Mansehra on Nov 26. He will address a public rally in Kohistan on Nov 27. On his arrival in Malakand and Hazara divisions, as many as 2,000 uniformed volunteers of Ansarul Islam under the command of Muhammad Israr Marwat would welcome the JUI chief and make arrangements for the security of the rallies.

The JUI chief would reach Timergarah on Saturday and he would arrive in Kohistan on Sunday (Nov 27) after a long period. The people of upper and lower Kohistan and Palis, and leaders of JUI (Kohistan chapter) have made all arrangements to accord a rousing welcome to their leader.

During his Malakand and Hazara divisions visits, provincial Amir Senator Ataur Rehman, provincial general secretary Maulana Ataul Haq Darvesh and members of JUI executive council would accompany Fazlur Rehman.