Violent protests at largest iPhone factory in China?

BEIJING: Violent protests have broken out around Foxconn’s vast iPhone factory in central China, as workers clashed with security personnel over pay and living conditions at the plant. In videos shared with AFP or circulated on social media, hundreds of workers can be seen marching on a road and confronted by riot police as well as people wearing hazmat suits. Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn on Wednesday confirmed the unrest. Footage shared with AFP and captured by a factory worker showed one person lying inert on the ground next to a man in a blood-spattered jacket having his head bound in an apparent effort to staunch a wound.