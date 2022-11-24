Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus/ Dispatched/
Ending Right Credit On
================================================================================
Indus Motor 30.06.2023 82% Interim 23.11.2022
Company Ltd Cash Dividend
Philip Morris 31.12.2022 10% Interim 22.11.2022
(Pakistan) Ltd Cash Dividend
Matco Foods Ltd 30.06.2023 5% Interim 23.11.2022
Cash Dividend
================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments