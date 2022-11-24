AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Markets

Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

================================================================================
Company                   Year Ended/         Dividend/Bonus/        Dispatched/
                          Ending              Right                    Credit On
================================================================================
Indus Motor               30.06.2023          82% Interim             23.11.2022
Company Ltd                                   Cash Dividend
Philip Morris             31.12.2022          10% Interim             22.11.2022
(Pakistan) Ltd                                Cash Dividend
Matco Foods Ltd           30.06.2023          5% Interim              23.11.2022
                                              Cash Dividend
================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

