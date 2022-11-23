AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
GHQ sends summary to MoD on top military appointments

Nuzhat Nazar Published 23 Nov, 2022 06:35am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: GHQ has forwarded the summary for Selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of 6 senior most Lt Gens, to MoD. According to ISPR, the GHQ has sent the summary to PM house.

However, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, on Tuesday while responding to the speculations regarding appointments of COAS and CJCSC said the summary has not yet been received by the Prime Minister’s House.

In a tweet, he said the speculations should not be made and the summary will be notified upon receipt. An identical statement was issued by information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Earlier on Tuesday, according to media reports, the Prime Minister’s House had received the summary of the Defence Ministry pertaining to the appointment of the next army chief.

Asif says PM has asked ministry to initiate process

The Ministry of Defence sent a summary carrying six names of the senior-most lieutenant-generals, along with their portfolios to the Prime Minister’s Office for the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The process of the appointment of the army chief started on Monday. Those on the list are Lt-Gen Asim Munir at the top, Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt-Gen Nauman Mehmood, Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, and Lt-Gen Mohammad Amir, Corps Commander XXX in Gujranwala. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the chief of Pakistan’s army is set to retire on November 29.

