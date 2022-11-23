British diplomat meets Imran

LAHORE: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

He expressed these sentiments during his meeting with the former prime minister held here on Monday. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja and PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry were also present at the meeting.

On this occasion, the British High Commissioner inquired about the health of the former prime minister and wished him a speedy recovery. During the meeting, the forthcoming test series between England and Pakistan also came under discussion.

The PTI chairman instructed the Punjab government to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the visit of the English team and expressed good wishes for the English cricket team visiting Pakistan. Later, the PCB briefed the PTI chairman about the lease of Gaddafi Stadium.

Meanwhile, the former premier met Punjab government officials, including Advisor to the CM on Interior Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Accountability Adviser Musaddiq Abbasi, ahead of the Rawalpindi rally. The meeting discussed the arrangements for the rally and current political issues.

Cheema gave a briefing on the security of convoys and the security arrangements made in Rawalpindi. He informed the meeting about the tent city set up for the accommodation of the participants in Rawalpindi.

“Convoys will depart from central Punjab on the morning of November 26,” he added. On this occasion, Khan asked the officials to mobilise people to make the November 26 call successful, adding that the security of convoys heading to Rawalpindi should be made foolproof.

Moreover, a delegation of farmers comprising members of Kisan Board, Kisan Etihad, Kisan Foundation Pakistan and PTI Kisan Wing called on the PTI chairman and informed him about their problems related to agriculture; the delegation was led by led by PTI leader Jamshed Cheema.

The delegation told Khan that the recent floods have damaged their crops and they received no compensation and also apprised him of a massive increase in the agricultural input costs. On this occasion, Khan said the government’s failure to take adequate measures on the closure of sugar mills was a cause for concern, adding that facilitating farmers was one of the top priorities of the PTI government. He assured the delegation that all possible steps will be taken to resolve the problems faced by the farmers in Punjab.

