KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.366 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,295.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.483 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.801 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.891 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.075 billion), DJ (PKR 798.257 million), Silver (PKR 670.261 million), Natural Gas (PKR 187.465 million), Platinum (PKR 180.942 million), SP 500 (PKR 165.977 million), Palladium (PKR 82.238 million), Copper (PKR 26.390 million) and Brent (PKR 3.642 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 11 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 10.023 million were traded.

