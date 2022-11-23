AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
HR Metrics: SHRM Certification Benefits for Employers

Published 23 Nov, 2022 07:26am
TEXT: The SHRM Certification program is created to meet the needs of employers worldwide. This certification is driving business through the globally recognized competencies for HR professionals around the world.

This is achieved through critical thinking, practical application and real-world experience. This certification is relevant worldwide as exams cover the global SHRM Body for Competency and Knowledge.

It demonstrates that your HR professionals have mastered the application of HR technical and behavioral competencies. This certification prepares your HR staff to assume greater leadership roles and contribute to the strategic direction of your organization.

The exam preparation helps HR professionals bring new ideas to your organization that will help drive success and create a common HR language that optimizes consistency and effectiveness.

