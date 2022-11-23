AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
USAID to support small dams, clean energy projects in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2022 05:55am
LAHORE: The USAID Pakistan has assured cooperation to the Punjab government for the construction of small dams and execution of clean energy projects.

Mission Director of USAID Pakistan Reed Aeschliman on Tuesday called on Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his office and agreed to enhance development partnership between Punjab and USAID. Both agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in IT, agriculture, water management, energy, education and security sectors.

Reed Aeschliman welcomed the progress regarding the agreement to declare Punjab and California as ‘sister states’.

The CM termed USAID an excellent development partner of the Punjab government and vowed to enhance cooperation with it to improve the economy, business and investment. Under the new growth strategy of USAID for the next five years, steps would be taken to expand cooperation in the future, he said.

The CM maintained that the government is going to restart the construction of small dams to provide cheap electricity and water to the farmers. Alongside this, the government is also providing solar tube wells to the farmers and electric vehicles are being introduced to fulfil the vision of a green Punjab; the CM said.

Reed said that Punjab is a large province and all possible support would be extended to boost the growth of Punjab. We are trying our best to have more development in Punjab, increase investment and boost business; in this regard, our cooperation would continue, he further said.

Moreover, the CM chaired a meeting to review steps relating to the promotion of higher education according to international standards. The meeting decided to restore sports activities in the colleges while deliberating upon the proposal to give financial autonomy to the colleges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

