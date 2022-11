ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday ordered to release a convict, Rana Tanveer Hussain, who was awarded life term on the charge of making a life attempt on former president General Retired Pervaiz Musharraf.

The court rejected the federal and Punjab governments’ appeals against the release of the convict.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case.