PTA blocks 4.39m grey SIMs in two years

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has identified and blocked 4,395,566 SIMs suspected to be involved in grey trafficking during 2020 22, to safeguard potential loss.

Grey traffic is essentially the concealment of incoming international telephone calls (traffic), which are terminated on fixed and mobile networks by using illegal channels and other means for the purpose of avoiding taxes/levies adding that biometric verification is related to the proper issuance of SIMs and is not a direct measure to control grey traffic.

Furthermore, grey traffic is terminated through mobile connections as well as other fixed line termination channels.

Official documents revealed that the PTA regularly analyses traffic data of international incoming calls with a view to identifying SIMs suspected to be involved in grey traffic.

Upon detection, these SIMs are blocked to safeguard potential loss. During 2020-22, a total of 4,395,566 such SIMs have been identified and blocked. Whereas, based upon irregularities observed in issuance of a number of grey SIMs, a fine of Rs 150 million has also been imposed on respective CMOs.

However, no CMO itself has been identified in using such SIMs for grey traffic termination, maintained in the documents.

Official sources revealed that a significant decline has been observed in grey traffic, after the deployment of Web Management Solution (WMS) - which blocks voice calls coming through unauthorized grey channels.

Sources revealed that grey trafficking, which has been reduced significantly but could not be ruled out completely despite, biometric verification and posing a serious security threat. Grey SIMs are either issued by defrauding people through various means by getting their finger impressions in real-time or by misuse of their captured finger impressions on silicon sheets in offline mode.

To curb the menace of grey traffic, the PTA has adopted a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach.

Some details are as below: (i) strengthening of BVS to minimise misuse - these include introduction of Live Finger Detect (LFD)-based BVS machines, broadcasting of SIM count to each subscriber, etc; (ii) action against violating sale channels by CMOs - including imposition of fines, suspension and termination of sale channels; (iii) action against Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) by the PTA. Show cause notices were served to some mobile operators for involvement of their sale channels in issuance of grey SIMs; and (iv) the cases of issuance of grey SIMs are regularly being shared with FIA.

