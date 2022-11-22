Rohde & Schwarz terms IDEAS 2022 successful exhibition

KARACHI: The German technology company Rohde & Schwarz participated in the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2022) that continued from 15th November to 18th November 2022 at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Founded more than 80 years ago, the independent company that is headquartered in Munich, Germany, has an extensive sales and service network with locations in more than 70 countries. It has local presence in the country since 2005 as Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan (Private) Limited.

The company is famous for its quality, precision and innovation in the field of wireless communications for the last 80 years. Rohde & Schwarz has developed local resources in the country and has established local service centres and engineering support.

The company has contributed in showcasing its hi-tech Cyber Security Solutions enabling reliable and secure communications in the government and public sectors. Additionally, it also displayed the software defined radios for airborne (R&S SDAR) and land-based applications (R&S SDTR, R&S SDHR).

Another area of interest for the customers at the Rohde & Schwarz booth was a very advanced Radar Echo Generator from the company’s Test and Measurement portfolio. The tester can be effectively used to extensively test airborne and ground-based radars for their performance and functionality in the lab as well as in the field.

Rohde & Schwarz received welcoming remarks from the governor of Sindh, who admired its contributions in Pakistan while visiting its pavilion after inaugurating the 11th edition of IDEAS.

