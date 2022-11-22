Hamdard Pakistan launches new rendition of its famous jingle

KARACHI: Hamdard Pakistan has launched a rendition of its famous ad song “Meray Bachay, Meray Naunehal” in an auspicious launch ceremony hosted at Hamdard Corporate Head Office.

Ms. Sadia Rashid graced the occasion as chief guest. Among the other distinguished guests was Dr. Arshad Saleem (Chief Operating Officer, Hamdard Pakistan), along with the Directors and Deputy Directors of various divisions. A large number of Hamdard workers attended the event.

Deputy Director Shehryar Pasha, while describing the re-composition and rendition of the song and the relationship between ‘Naunehal’ and Hamdard Pakistan, said that Hamdard Pakistan had five major objectives, one of which was to create awareness among the general masses about the importance of the general health of infants in the country.

Dr. Arshad Saleem highlighted the significance of this latest Hamdard initiative and said that through Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, the nation had a complete healthcare system in the shape of Hamdard Pakistan. “Allopathic has its own advantages and usefulness but it’s a sick-care system in its entirety. We all should benefit from Hamdard Pakistan’s healthcare system in order to prevent diseases,” he said.

“Today, every child from birth to 14 years of age must become a part of the healthcare system. Unfortunately, Pakistan is still on the list of countries where out of 12,000 children born every day, about 800 children die at an early age. The three leading causes of their deaths are pneumonia, malnutrition, and diarrhea. The sad part about this is that all three of these are preventable and treatable.

This is a failure of our society. That is why Hamdard Pakistan has decided to take responsibility and re-introduce the Naunehal brand as an umbrella to help create awareness and offer effective products under the Naunehal brand,” he concluded.

