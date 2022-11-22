AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
Narowal Sports City: IPC ministry and PSB directed to submit PC-1 on 30th

Naveed Butt Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:23am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to submit PC-1 of the Narowal Sports City on November 30.

The minister made these directions while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the Narowal Sports City, here. The meeting was attended by the officials of the IPC, the PSB, Nespak, and the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) Board.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction over the delay and reprimanded the IPC’s officials for not executing the projects. “There is no progress despite the lapse of seven months which shows the non-serious attitude of the ministry,” said the minister, adding that public money must be utilised for the public.

The Sports City has 14 stadiums and courts of sports, such as cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton and other games besides swimming pools, which was started by the minister. However, in 2018, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stopped this project as a result athletes were deprived of this facility.

During the meeting, the minister also directed the P3A Board to establish a company on December 15, which will help in the maintenance of the Sport City while recommending people from different walks of life in the company. The minister observed that the CDWP had directed to establish such a company that would be responsible for the management and maintenance of the Sports City.

The minister noted that the Narowal Sport City should be a national asset that not only becomes the face of Pakistani sports spirit but a profitable and credible resource for the country. This project should be functional on March 23, 2023, and necessary procurements should be ready before the deadline, directed the minister, while highlighting the significance of the public interest project.

